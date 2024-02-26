Brokerages Set UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target at $5.59

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.59.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays started coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $626.52 million, a PE ratio of 95.57 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UWM during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UWM during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in UWM by 220.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

