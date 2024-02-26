Brokerages Set Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) PT at $128.36

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $37,887,974.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 636,460 shares of company stock worth $76,557,183. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCL stock opened at $121.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $133.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

