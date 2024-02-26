Brokerages Set PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Target Price at $27.00

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America started coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

NYSE PD opened at $23.26 on Monday. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.70 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $131,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,438,812.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $131,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,438,812.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,392 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $972,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth $782,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,651,000 after buying an additional 60,913 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $5,347,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

