Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT at $20.31

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.31.

MAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MAG Silver

MAG Silver Trading Up 2.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $891.72 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.