Brokerages Set Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Target Price at $6.95

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.95.

LU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the second quarter worth $38,000. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LU stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Lufax has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

