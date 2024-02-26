Brokerages Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Target Price at $47.00

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

HUBG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Hub Group to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Hub Group from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Hub Group stock opened at $44.45 on Monday. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.67 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hub Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hub Group by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 31,952 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after acquiring an additional 29,906 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

