Brokerages Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Target Price at $79.25

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of HSIC opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $85.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

