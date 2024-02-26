Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 2.6% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $12.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,308.99. 552,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,255. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,175.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $991.38. The company has a market capitalization of $612.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $582.18 and a 1 year high of $1,319.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,028.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

