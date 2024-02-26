Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $4,100.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BKNG. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,683.92.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,549.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,576.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3,254.10. Booking has a one year low of $2,383.18 and a one year high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. Booking’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $24.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 178.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

