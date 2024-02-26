Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Boosted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Booking were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Booking by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,919,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $147,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. Mizuho raised their price objective on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,664.69.

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,505.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,383.18 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,576.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,254.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $24.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

