BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Shares Purchased by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Free Report) by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,038 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth $111,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter.

DCF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,891. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $8.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

