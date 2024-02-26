BNB (BNB) Price Hits $398.51 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $398.51 or 0.00732738 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $59.59 billion and approximately $1.92 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BNB has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,542,983 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

