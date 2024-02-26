BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:ZWHC)

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (TSE:ZWHC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.
BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:ZWHC opened at 29.98 on Monday. BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of 27.09 and a 52-week high of 30.36.
