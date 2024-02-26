BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN) Declares $0.21 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th.
BMO Covered Call Energy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
TSE ZWEN opened at 28.76 on Monday. BMO Covered Call Energy ETF has a one year low of 25.75 and a one year high of 30.57.
