BMO Capital Markets Trims Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Target Price to C$30.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NPI. Raymond James reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.21.

Northland Power Price Performance

Northland Power Announces Dividend

NPI stock opened at C$23.06 on Thursday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$19.36 and a 1 year high of C$34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.25. The firm has a market cap of C$5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

