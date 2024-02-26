BMO Capital Markets Raises Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$8.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CS. TD Securities cut their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eight Capital set a C$9.00 price objective on Capstone Copper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC set a C$7.75 price objective on Capstone Copper and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.40 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.35.

Shares of CS stock opened at C$7.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.90. The company has a market cap of C$5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -31.83, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.33. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$4.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In related news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total transaction of C$61,463.45. In other news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total value of C$61,463.45. Also, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker acquired 46,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.50 per share, with a total value of C$299,832.17. 17.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

