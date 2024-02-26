BMO Capital Markets Increases Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$84.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BEI.UN. Laurentian raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$74.50 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$83.00.

Shares of TSE:BEI.UN traded up C$1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting C$77.67. The stock had a trading volume of 166,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,803. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of C$52.94 and a 12-month high of C$78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$68.64.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

