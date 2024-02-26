Blur Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, Blur has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Blur has a market cap of $61.70 million and approximately $173.51 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur token can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,434,917,747.5742009 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.74616346 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $180,504,760.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

