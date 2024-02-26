Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.71

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.71 and last traded at $93.71, with a volume of 289765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.49.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.27. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 203.30% and a negative return on equity of 191.56%. The business had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $352,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,420,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $2,047,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,420,255.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $352,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,420,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,314 shares of company stock worth $2,882,618 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

