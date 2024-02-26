Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $574.00

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 574 ($7.23) and last traded at GBX 563 ($7.09), with a volume of 286302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 545 ($6.86).

Bloomsbury Publishing Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £459.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,096.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 479.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 436.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35.

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

