Block’s (SQ) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning

SQ has been the topic of several other research reports. CLSA upgraded shares of Block from a sell rating to an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Block from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Block from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.31.

NYSE SQ opened at $78.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.09. Block has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $251,190.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,360 shares of company stock valued at $10,242,104. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,043 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Block by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,513,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,942,000 after acquiring an additional 212,218 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Block by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,514 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,736,000 after acquiring an additional 75,161 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,982,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,735,000 after acquiring an additional 71,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

