Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $95.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $78.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Block has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 399.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.53.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $165,958.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,972,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,360 shares of company stock valued at $10,242,104. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Block by 3,525.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,072,000 after buying an additional 5,771,310 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,001,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,021,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Block by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

