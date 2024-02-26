Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Truist Financial

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Block from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. CLSA raised Block from a sell rating to an outperform rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.31.

SQ stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.53. Block has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,360 shares of company stock valued at $10,242,104 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 89.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 67,500.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 38.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

