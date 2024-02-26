BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $490.50

Shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 490.50 ($6.18) and last traded at GBX 494 ($6.22), with a volume of 963358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 499.50 ($6.29).

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £947.25 million, a P/E ratio of 718.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 542.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 556.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles W. Goodyear purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 548 ($6.90) per share, with a total value of £109,600 ($138,000.50). In other BlackRock World Mining Trust news, insider Charles W. Goodyear purchased 5,000 shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 589 ($7.42) per share, for a total transaction of £29,450 ($37,081.34). Also, insider Charles W. Goodyear bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 548 ($6.90) per share, for a total transaction of £109,600 ($138,000.50). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 29,487 shares of company stock valued at $16,363,876. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

