BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.00

Feb 26th, 2024

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQYGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 4400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.9%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after acquiring an additional 468,793 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 153,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 52,507 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 23,875 shares during the period. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

