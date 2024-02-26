BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.00

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 4400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.9%.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
