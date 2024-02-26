BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.00

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 4400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.9%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after acquiring an additional 468,793 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 153,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 52,507 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 23,875 shares during the period. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

