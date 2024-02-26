BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Increased by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,598,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in BlackRock by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,533 shares of company stock valued at $46,774,326 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.9 %

BlackRock stock traded down $6.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $806.66. 238,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,055. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $823.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $795.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $721.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

