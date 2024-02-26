Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

Several research firms recently commented on BKH. Scotiabank raised their target price on Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Black Hills by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,684,000 after purchasing an additional 838,590 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter worth $39,326,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $45,758,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,345,000 after acquiring an additional 322,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,085,000 after acquiring an additional 318,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH opened at $52.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.33%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

