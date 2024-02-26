Bird Construction Inc. (BDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 20th

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0358 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

BDT stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 39,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$8.01 and a 52 week high of C$17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$900.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.46.

Several research firms have commented on BDT. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.31.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

