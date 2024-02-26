Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.22.

BMEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion Trading Down 1.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Shares of Biomea Fusion stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $570.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of -0.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

About Biomea Fusion

(Get Free Report

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.