BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $100.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BMRN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.74.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $91.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $103.58.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $981,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,746,656.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,764 shares of company stock worth $4,557,709 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

