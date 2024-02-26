Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BYON. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Beyond in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.40.

Get Beyond alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BYON

Beyond Trading Up 7.0 %

About Beyond

Shares of BYON opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Beyond has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.68.

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.