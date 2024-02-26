Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BYON. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Compass Point began coverage on Beyond in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Get Beyond alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beyond

Beyond Trading Up 7.0 %

About Beyond

Shares of BYON opened at $29.31 on Thursday. Beyond has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.68.

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.