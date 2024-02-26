Beyond Meat (BYND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond Meat Stock Up 3.0 %

Beyond Meat stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BYND shares. Consumer Edge cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 107.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 160,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 83,063 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Articles

