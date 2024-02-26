Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 28,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 28,513 shares.The stock last traded at $17.21 and had previously closed at $15.43.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $612.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 54,484 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.