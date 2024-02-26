Berenberg Bank Boosts SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target to GBX 940

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 863 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.84) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGRO

SEGRO Price Performance

SEGRO Increases Dividend

LON:SGRO opened at GBX 864.20 ($10.88) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 863.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 791.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 675 ($8.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 913 ($11.50).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a GBX 19.10 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.70. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -992.65%.

SEGRO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.