Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.03 and last traded at $57.03. 708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $754.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BELFA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 514.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

