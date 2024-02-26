Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys New Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4,592.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 200,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 195,863 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 150,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth $223,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:HYT opened at $9.56 on Monday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

