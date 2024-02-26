Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBWI. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.55.

BBWI opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $47.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,296,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,938,000 after buying an additional 606,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,074,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,573,000 after purchasing an additional 174,915 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 13,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,375,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,448,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

