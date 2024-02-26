Barrington Research Raises Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Price Target to $140.00

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barrington Research from $119.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Garmin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.83.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN stock opened at $135.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin has a 1 year low of $93.52 and a 1 year high of $137.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.40.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 155.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 169.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 107.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

Further Reading

