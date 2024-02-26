Barclays Increases NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target to $29.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NiSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

NiSource Price Performance

NiSource stock opened at $26.12 on Thursday. NiSource has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in NiSource by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

