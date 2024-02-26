Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3097 per share on Friday, March 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ATMP opened at $22.89 on Monday. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32.

Get Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.