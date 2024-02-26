Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.64 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The business had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 9.81%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$64.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.76. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$55.20 and a 1 year high of C$71.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.36%.

BNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$65.34.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Articles

