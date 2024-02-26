Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BMO. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO opened at $94.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. Research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.1137 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 300,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 105,510,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,439,190,000 after buying an additional 105,475,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $812,644,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,872,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $976,870,000 after buying an additional 5,729,145 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,225,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,911,635,000 after buying an additional 3,187,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $207,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

