Bank of Montreal (BMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) will announce its 01/31/2024 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BMO opened at $94.92 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $100.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.1137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,256,000 after buying an additional 22,030 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

