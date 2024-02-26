Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,932 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,846,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,586,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $35.10.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

