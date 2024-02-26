Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,881,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,008,152. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

