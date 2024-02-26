Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

