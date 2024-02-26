Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $330.00

Shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.16) and last traded at GBX 335 ($4.22), with a volume of 50178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($4.16).

Avingtrans Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £110.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1,773.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 370.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 382.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91.

About Avingtrans

Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

