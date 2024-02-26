Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,098 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,349,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4,112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,292,000 after purchasing an additional 435,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 306,136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,343,000 after purchasing an additional 46,398 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ADSK traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $258.00. The company had a trading volume of 640,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,920. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.25. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $269.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,856. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.80.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

