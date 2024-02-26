AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,308 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,077,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,391,051. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

